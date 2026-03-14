Omer Yurtseven News: Superb effort Friday

Yurtseven logged 36 points (15-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Yurtseven continued to impress in both scoring and defensive aspects, logging his third straight double-double during a fine performance. In addition to a season-high 36 points, the 71.4 percent accuracy from the field qualified as his best mark over his first three G League games of the season since returning from Greece to join the Vipers in early March.