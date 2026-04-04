Omer Yurtseven headshot

Omer Yurtseven News: Time in Golden State ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Yurtseven became a free agent after his second 10-day contract with the Warriors expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Golden State will have the ability to retain Yurtseven on a rest-of-season deal, but Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com relays that the 27-year-old center had already been saying his goodbyes to teammates following Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers. With that in mind, Golden State appears set to replace Yurtseven on the 15-man roster with another player. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Yurtseven appeared in nine games and averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 11.6 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field.

Omer Yurtseven
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Omer Yurtseven See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 11, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
April 7, 2024
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
NBA
NBA Fantasy: Recent Injury News and Updates
Author Image
Alex Barutha
March 6, 2024