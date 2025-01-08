Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Okongwu is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a facial contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu is at risk of missing Thursday's tilt due to a facial contusion. The 23-year-old center has split time with Clint Capela at the five spot and is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 22.6 minutes in his last five outings. If he can't go, Capela and Dominick Barlow could see more action.