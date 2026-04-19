Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Okongwu is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to right knee inflammation.

Okongwu put together a solid performance in Game 1, logging 19 points and seven rebounds, but he appears to have picked up a right knee injury during the game, putting his status in question for Monday. If he is unable to go, Mouhamed Gueye and Tony Bradley would be candidates for increased roles.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago