Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Questionable for Game 2
Okongwu is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks due to right knee inflammation.
Okongwu put together a solid performance in Game 1, logging 19 points and seven rebounds, but he appears to have picked up a right knee injury during the game, putting his status in question for Monday. If he is unable to go, Mouhamed Gueye and Tony Bradley would be candidates for increased roles.
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