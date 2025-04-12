Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Okongwu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left knee injury management.

The Hawks have several regulars in danger of missing the regular-season finale, and the team must be smart about managing workloads since the Hawks will also play the Magic on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament. Okongwu has started every game since the All-Star break for the Hawks, averaging 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks in 26 appearances.