Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Okongwu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left knee injury management.

The Hawks have several regulars in danger of missing the regular-season finale, and the team must be smart about managing workloads since the Hawks will also play the Magic on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament. Okongwu has started every game since the All-Star break for the Hawks, averaging 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks in 26 appearances.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now