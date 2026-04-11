Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Okongwu is questionable to play Sunday in Miami due to a sprained left index finger.
Okongwu's left index finger has been bothering him since the end of March, so Atlanta may opt to hold him out of their regular-season finale with Miami. If Okongwu can't play, Mouhamed Gueye would have a chance to start, and there would be more minutes available for Asa Newell and Christian Koloko.
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