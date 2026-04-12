Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Okongwu (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Okongwu will be held out of Atlanta's regular-season finale due to a left index finger sprain. With the Hawks holding multiple key contributors out, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell and Tony Bradley should all see significant run in the frontcourt. Okongwu has taken a significant step forward in 2025-26 and will finish the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest across 74 outings (63 starts).
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