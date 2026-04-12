Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Okongwu (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Okongwu will be held out of Atlanta's regular-season finale due to a left index finger sprain. With the Hawks holding multiple key contributors out, Mouhamed Gueye, Asa Newell and Tony Bradley should all see significant run in the frontcourt. Okongwu has taken a significant step forward in 2025-26 and will finish the regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest across 74 outings (63 starts).

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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