Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Won't play Saturday
Okongwu (finger) won't play in Saturday's game against Sacramento, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Jock Landale (shoulder) is questionable. If Landale is available, he will likely take over Okongwu's spot in the starting lineup. However, if he's also ruled out, Mouhamed Gueye will presumably roll with the first five.
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