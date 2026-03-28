Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Okongwu (finger) won't play in Saturday's game against Sacramento, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Jock Landale (shoulder) is questionable. If Landale is available, he will likely take over Okongwu's spot in the starting lineup. However, if he's also ruled out, Mouhamed Gueye will presumably roll with the first five.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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