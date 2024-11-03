Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Okongwu (toe/rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu will take a seat for the first half of a back-to-back set due to left big toe injury management, but he should be available for Monday's matchup against Boston. In his absence, Larry Nance should see increased minutes behind Clint Capela.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
