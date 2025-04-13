Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Okongwu (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be joined on the sidelines by Georges Niang (rest), Trae Young (Achilles), Clint Capela (hand), Dyson Daniels (rest) and Caris LeVert (knee). They should all be back in action for Atlanta's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Magic on Tuesday.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
