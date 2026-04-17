Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:35pm

Okongwu (finger) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Knicks.

After sitting out Atlanta's regular-season finale, Okongwu is good to go for the beginning of the postseason Saturday. The sixth-year big man enjoyed perhaps his finest season in 2025-26, averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest across 74 contests.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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