Onyeka Okongwu News: Absent from injury report

Okongwu (finger) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus the Knicks.

After sitting out Atlanta's regular-season finale, Okongwu is good to go for the beginning of the postseason Saturday. The sixth-year big man enjoyed perhaps his finest season in 2025-26, averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest across 74 contests.