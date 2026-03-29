Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Available against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 2:10pm

Okongwu (finger) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Boston.

Okongwu had only eight points in Friday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics. He didn't suit up Saturday for the 123-113 win over Sacramento. However, Okongwu's absence won't extend beyond one game, meaning Jock Landale will presumably head back to the bench for the rematch with Boston.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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