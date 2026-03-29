Onyeka Okongwu News: Available against Boston
Okongwu (finger) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Boston.
Okongwu had only eight points in Friday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics. He didn't suit up Saturday for the 123-113 win over Sacramento. However, Okongwu's absence won't extend beyond one game, meaning Jock Landale will presumably head back to the bench for the rematch with Boston.
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