Onyeka Okongwu News: Big double-double in win

Okongwu accumulated 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 victory over Indiana.

The double-double was his 18th of the season, while the 16 boards were Okongwu's best effort on the glass since he ripped down 21 boards against the Suns on Jan. 14. The six combined steals and blocks were also a season high for the fifth-year center. Okongwu has provided double-digit points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over that span while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor.