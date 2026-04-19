Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Chips in 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Okongwu finished Saturday's 113-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Okongwu scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half of Saturday's game and finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind CJ McCollum (26 points) and Jalen Johnson (23 points). Okongwu enjoyed a career year in his sixth NBA regular season, though he saw his production dip over his last 19 games from March 1, when he averaged 13.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 threes over 29.8 minutes. The Hawks will need more output from the 2020 first-rounder to help alleviate the pressure for Johnson, McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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