Onyeka Okongwu News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:47am

Okongwu closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Heat.

Okongwu finished just one rebound away from recording yet another double-double, and his two-way play has been spectacular for the Hawks, as he looks increasingly comfortable in a starting role while developing excellent chemistry with Trae Young. Okongwu has posted eight double-doubles in 13 March games.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
