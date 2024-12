Okongwu amassed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Knicks.

Okongwu's five offensive rebounds helped him record his fifth double-double of the season Wednesday. Across his last 10 outings, Okongwu is averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.2 minutes.