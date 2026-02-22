Onyeka Okongwu News: Double-double in win
Okongwu logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over Brooklyn.
Okongwu did his part in Atlanta's victory, anchoring the paint while scoring efficiently. Sunday marked the big man's 12th double-double of the season and his first of February. The 25-year-old entered the contest averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from beyond the arc over his previous five appearances, production that reflects his scoring uptick and improved perimeter efficiency this year.
