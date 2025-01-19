Onyeka Okongwu News: Double-double off bench

Okongwu ended Saturday's 119-115 overtime victory over Boston with 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 32 minutes off the bench.

Clint Capela got the start at center once again but did little in his 21 minutes, while Okongwu produced his third straight double-double and ninth of the season from the second unit. The fifth-year big has gone 3-for-4 from beyond the arc as he continues to work on extending his shooting range, but his primary contributions continue to come at the rim -- through eight games in January, Okongwu is averaging 11.5 points, 10.9 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.5 minutes a contest while shooting 543.3 percent from the floor.