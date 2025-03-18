Onyeka Okongwu News: Double-doubles in win

Okongwu provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 victory over Charlotte.

Okongwu racked up a game-best 10 rebounds en route to his 21st double-double over 62 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the big man tied the game-high mark in steals, recording his eighth outing with multiple swipes on the season. The 24-year-old has carved out a significant role in the starting five this season, and he is on pace to average career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, three-pointers and minutes.