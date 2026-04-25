Onyeka Okongwu News: Drops 12 points, adds four steals
Okongwu chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to New York in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Okongwu turned in an improved performance, albeit still somewhat underwhelming. In his four playoff appearances, Okongwu has averaged 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.9 combined steals and blocks, all down on his season numbers. With the two teams now locked at 2-2, Atlanta will head to New York, looking for another road victory.
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