Onyeka Okongwu News: Efficient despite loss Monday

Okongwu produced 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 123-93 loss to Boston.

Okongwu continues to find ways to outplay Clint Capela on a steady basis, and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if he claims the starting role at center sooner rather than later. Okongwu is averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks across 23.8 minutes per contest in his six outings to date, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him even if he continues to play off the bench for the time being.