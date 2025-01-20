Onyeka Okongwu News: Enters starting lineup

Okongwu will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against New York, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The writing has been on the wall for some time now, as Okongwu is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Clint Capela will move to the second unit with this news. Okongwu's fantasy arrow is pointing straight up, with the big man averaging 18.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks over his last three games.