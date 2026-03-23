Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Fills stat sheet in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Okongwu had 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Okongwu was one of eight Atlanta players who scored in double digits in this win, and aside from filling the stat sheet, Okongwu was very efficient with his touches near the rim. The big man has scored at least 15 points in just two of his last five appearances, however, and with three single-digit scoring efforts in that span, the center's numbers are trending in the wrong direction.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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