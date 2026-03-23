Onyeka Okongwu News: Fills stat sheet in win Monday
Okongwu had 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Okongwu was one of eight Atlanta players who scored in double digits in this win, and aside from filling the stat sheet, Okongwu was very efficient with his touches near the rim. The big man has scored at least 15 points in just two of his last five appearances, however, and with three single-digit scoring efforts in that span, the center's numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups7 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 1211 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers14 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More