Onyeka Okongwu News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Okongwu racked up 21 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 149-148 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Okongwu was coming off three straight subpar scoring performances following the 30-point output he displayed against the Spurs on Feb. 5, but he bounced back admirably here and notched a well-rounded performance in a high-scoring affair. Okongwu has been thriving since being promoted to a starting role, averaging 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game across 14 contests since Jan. 20.