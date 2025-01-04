Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Finishes as best interior option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Okongwu posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 119-102 loss to the Lakers.

Facing Anthony Davis is a tough test for any defense, but Okongwu was able to make some headway. Clint Capela proved to be no match for Davis in the first quarter, and while Okongwu had the advantage of facing Jaxson Hayes while Davis took a breather, he made his mark opposite Davis enough to make a difference.

