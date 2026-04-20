Onyeka Okongwu News: Good to go for Game 2
Okongwu (knee) is available for Monday's Game 2 against the Knicks.
Okongwu was listed on the injury report with right knee inflammation but will push through and play as the Hawks look to even the series in Game 2. In the Game 1 loss Saturday, the big man totaled 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes. If Okongwu faces any minutes restriction or a lighter workload, Mouhamed Gueye and Tony Bradley would be in line to pick up the slack.
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