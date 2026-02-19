Onyeka Okongwu News: Grabs nine boards in win
Okongwu had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.
Okongwu turned in a modest performance in Atlanta's first outing following the All-Star break. The big man failed to score in double figures for the first time since Jan. 19, though he finished second on the Hawks in rebounds after averaging just 4.7 boards per game in his previous three games. After starting the season in a bench role, Okongwu should continue to start and see significant burn. He'll aim to bounce back on the offensive end in the second leg of this back-to-back set Friday against Miami.
