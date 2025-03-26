Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu News: Impressive double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Okongwu contributed 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.

Okongwu has been one of the standout performers for the Hawks this season, and he has taken full advantage of his new role as the starting center. The big man has started in 31 contests in a row and is averaging a solid line of 14.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and a combined 2.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch.

