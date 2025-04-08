Onyeka Okongwu News: Logs career-high 30 points in loss

Okongwu ended Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Magic with 30 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes.

Okongwu stuffed the stat sheet against Orlando, recording a team- and career-high mark in points Tuesday. Moreover, the 24-year-old sank a career-high four triples. The fifth-year big man also posted a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his second consecutive double-double, marking his 27th such outing on the season. Okongwu also led the Hawks with three steals and has logged multiple swipes in 18 of his 72 regular-season appearances thus far.