Onyeka Okongwu News: Minimal impact in loss

Okongwu had two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Wizards.

Okongwu returned to action Wednesday after missing Washington's previous contest with a toe injury. While the 23-year-old big man had a great Opening Night, he is averaging just 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.3 minutes in his last three appearances. Until Okognwu is able to officially supplant Clint Capela as the Hawks' starting center, his statistical output will likely continue to be inconsistent.