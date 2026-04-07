Onyeka Okongwu News: Modest line in loss

Okongwu finished Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes.

This was a modest line by Okongwu's standards in what has been a terrific campaign for the center. Across 72 appearances, he holds averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.