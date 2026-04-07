Onyeka Okongwu News: Modest line in loss
Okongwu finished Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes.
This was a modest line by Okongwu's standards in what has been a terrific campaign for the center. Across 72 appearances, he holds averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2810 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More