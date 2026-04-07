Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Modest line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Okongwu finished Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes.

This was a modest line by Okongwu's standards in what has been a terrific campaign for the center. Across 72 appearances, he holds averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago