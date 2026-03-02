Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Monster line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:00am

Okongwu totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was a tremendous showing for Okongwu as the Hawks improved to 31-31 on the season. Okongwu trails only Jalen Johnson in fantasy value for nine-category formats in Atlanta, posting averages of 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago