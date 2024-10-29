Onyeka Okongwu News: Not listed on injury report

Okongwu (toe) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Okongwu didn't play Monday against the Wizards, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'll return to action Wednesday. After exploding for 28 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the season opener, Okongwu totaled 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals over his next two appearances before resting Monday.