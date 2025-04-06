Onyeka Okongwu News: Paces Atlanta in victory
Okongwu totaled 27 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 victory over Utah.
Okongwu posted a team-high 27 points Sunday, marking his 10th outing with at least 20 points in 71 regular-season appearances. The big man also produced a game-high 12 rebounds en route to his 26th double-double on the season. Okongwu has provided three double-doubles over his last five games, during which he has averaged 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 blocks across 33.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now