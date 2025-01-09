Fantasy Basketball
Onyeka Okongwu News: Playing vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Okongwu (face) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu was questionable due to a facial contusion, but the big man will be available for this matchup. Even though he's likely to come off the bench behind Clint Capela, Okongwu should see enough minutes to be relevant in most formats Thursday.

