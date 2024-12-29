Onyeka Okongwu News: Provides spark off bench in return

Okongwu amassed 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over the Raptors.

After missing five straight games with a knee injury, Okongwu provided a spark off the bench with an efficient 15 points, outscoring veteran starter Clint Capela in the process. Okongwu has been a steady presence as the backup center from Atlanta's second unit in 2024-25, most recently averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.4 threes in 24.1 minutes covering his last 10 appearances as a solid source of swats and boards with a high field-goal percentage for nine-category fantasy managers. Capela's presence as the Hawks' starting center may continue to cap Okongwu's fantasy upside going forward, but the latter has plenty of contingent upside if the former ever were to go down with an injury.