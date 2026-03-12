Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Racks up six stocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Okongwu totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 victory over the Nets.

This was Okongwu's second straight game with four swats and nine boards, and he finished with a plus-six differential in the 11-point win. Okongwu is on pace to hit career-highs in points (16.1), assists (3.3), triples (2.1) and steals (1.2) this season, and he's flirting with top-30 value on the year.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
