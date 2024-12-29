Onyeka Okongwu News: Returning to action Sunday
Okongwu (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Okongwu will return to action Sunday after missing five straight games due to left knee inflammation. Before the injury, the big man scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game during that stretch.
