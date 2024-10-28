Onyeka Okongwu News: Scores 14 points Sunday

Okongwu closed Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Thunder with 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.

Okongwu has played off the bench in Atlanta's first three games of the season, but he's outplayed Clint Capela from a scoring perspective each time, hitting double digits in two of those outings. Capela should remain the starting center due to the chemistry he has with Trae Young and also due to his defensive contributions, but Okongwu will remain a solid fantasy alternative as long as he continues to log more than 20 minutes per game off the bench on a steady basis.