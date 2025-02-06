Onyeka Okongwu News: Scores season-high 30 points
Okongwu racked up 30 points (13-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Spurs.
Okongwu moved into a starting role on Jan. 20 and hasn't disappointed fantasy managers who continue to trust in him. The big man has only three double-doubles in that stretch, but he's been very productive as a two-way presence with averages of 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest in that span.
