Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Sniffs double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Okongwu notched 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to Miami.

Okongwu didn't have his best shooting performance Wednesday, but to be fair, the entire team struggled on offense in a 22-point blowout loss. Okongwu still found a way to make his presence felt, though, ending one rebound shy of a double-double and contributing via peripheral stats. Okongwu is averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of February.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now