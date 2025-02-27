Onyeka Okongwu News: Sniffs double-double
Okongwu notched 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to Miami.
Okongwu didn't have his best shooting performance Wednesday, but to be fair, the entire team struggled on offense in a 22-point blowout loss. Okongwu still found a way to make his presence felt, though, ending one rebound shy of a double-double and contributing via peripheral stats. Okongwu is averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of February.
