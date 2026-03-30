Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Strong double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 7:17pm

Okongwu posted 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 36 minutes during the Hawks' 112-102 win over the Celtics on Monday.

Okongwu entered Monday's game having scored 11 points or less in four of his last five outings. It looked like it was going to be another low-scoring affair for the sixth-year big man, but he came out of halftime hot with 11 points in the third quarter and finished as the Hawks' co-leader in scoring with Jalen Johnson. It was Okongwu's 10th game of the season with four-plus three-pointers, and it was his first double-double since March 1. It was an encouraging performance out of the USC product, and that kind of production will help the Hawks as the team looks to improve its standing heading into the postseason.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
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