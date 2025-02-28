Onyeka Okongwu News: Strong double-double vs. OKC

Okongwu tallied 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to the Thunder.

Okongwu logged his 15th double-double of the season Friday and finished as the game's leading rebounder. Okongwu has been productive since permanently entering the starting lineup Jan. 20. Since then, he has averaged 14.4 points on 60.9 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals over 29.7 minutes per game.