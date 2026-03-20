Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Struggles in loss to Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:52pm

Okongwu had six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 117-95 loss to the Rockets.

This was the second time over the past four games that Okongwu was held to single digits in scoring, but at least he was able to salvage his stat line with some rebounds and defensive stats. Managers can anticipate a more robust offensive outing Saturday, with a favorable matchup against the Warriors.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago