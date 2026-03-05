Onyeka Okongwu headshot

Onyeka Okongwu News: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Okongwu registered 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Bucks.

Okongwu finished just two boards shy of recording what would've been his fifth consecutive outing with a double-double. However, even though he didn't reach that feat, he still posted a well-rounded line. Okongwu has scored at least 20 points in three of his seven outings since the All-Star break, and it was also the fourth time over that span in which he recorded at least one tally in each of the five major categories. The big man is averaging 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game since the All-Star break.

Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Onyeka Okongwu
