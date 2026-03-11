Onyeka Okongwu News: Swats four shots

Okongwu supplied 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

This was Okongwu's second game of the season with at least four blocks. He remains on pace for third-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.