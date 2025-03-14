Onyeka Okongwu News: Team-high 18 points Friday

Okongwu supplied 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-98 loss to the Clippers.

Okongwu led the Hawks in scoring Friday, recording his 18th double-double of the campaign in the absence of Clint Capela (personal). It's been a breakout year for the 24-year-old big man, who's averaged 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes in 12 games following the All-Star break.