Okongwu (rest) will not play Monday against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Hawks will give Okongwu the night off for injury management related to his left toe. Fantasy managers should expect him back for Wednesday's rematch against the Wizards. Clint Capela could see a higher floor Monday, while Larry Nance could see a bump in playing time.