Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson Injury: Not playing vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Robinson (knee) is out for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Robinson has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a left MCL sprain. Even though he's been assigned to the Stockton Kings of the G League to resume his rehab process, he doesn't have a clear timetable to play for Sacramento at the NBA level. His next chance to play would come on Saturday against the Jazz.

Orlando Robinson
Sacramento Kings
