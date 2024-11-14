Orlando Robinson Injury: Not playing vs. Minnesota
Robinson (knee) is out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Robinson has yet to suit up this season while recovering from a left MCL sprain. Even though he's been assigned to the Stockton Kings of the G League to resume his rehab process, he doesn't have a clear timetable to play for Sacramento at the NBA level. His next chance to play would come on Saturday against the Jazz.
