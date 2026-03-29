Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson News: Another G League double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 8:54pm

Robinson had 30 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Robinson fouled out, ending his night after only 26 minutes. However, before the premature departure, the 25-year-old collected his fourth double-double in his last five appearances.

Orlando Robinson
 Free Agent
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